Sergio Garcia uses 2023 Masters to catch up with former colleagues on PGA Tour

Golf greats and golfing fans alike are converging on the grounds of the Augusta National Golf Club this week as the practice rounds begin.
By Raphael James
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WCSC) - Golf greats and golfing fans alike are converging on the grounds of the Augusta National Golf Club this week as the practice rounds begin. Thousands come hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite golfers.

2017 Masters Champion Sergio Garcia says seeing his favorite golfers and friends is a reason he looks forward to the Masters Tournament as well.

“Well, it’s true. We actually haven’t seen some of the guys for a while,” Garcia says. “So, it’s nice to see them again and kind of talk a little bit about how life is going and stuff like that. So yeah, and it’s been nice.”

Ever since Garcia and more than a dozen other golfers joined the LIV Golf League, they don’t get many opportunities to play against their PGA Tour colleagues.

When asked if the tour has been detrimental to those relationships Garcia responded, “No, I don’t think so. I think that the relationships that were strong, feels strong and the ones that weren’t that strong they’ll probably fade away a little bit... at the end of the day. So, you know, the important ones and the strong ones are still there.”

