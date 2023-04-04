SC Lottery
South Carolina’s Brea Beal to enter WNBA draft

South Carolina guard Brea Beal, left, drives as she is defended by Tennessee guard Jordan...
South Carolina guard Brea Beal, left, drives as she is defended by Tennessee guard Jordan Horston (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Brea Beal’s time as South Carolina’s talented defensive stopper is over.

The fourth-year senior said Tuesday on social media that she was foregoing a fifth year in college that’s allowed due to COVID-19 and will enter the WNBA draft.

Beal is a 6-foot-1 guard from Rock Island, Illinois, who has been a centerpiece of the Gamecocks’ smothering defense.

Beal’s teammate, forward Laeticia Amihere, also announced her intention to enter the draft.

Beal started 137 of 138 games in her four seasons. She helped the Gamecocks win three Southeastern Conference tournament titles, reach three Final Fours and win the national championship in 2022.

Amihere is a 6-4 fourth-year senior who was part of the 2019 recruiting class that was ranked No. 1 in the country. Three-time All-American Aliyah Boston, also among the newcomers with Beal and Amihere four years ago, entered the draft on Saturday and has signed with an agency.

South Carolina (36-1) lost 77-73 to Iowa on Friday night in the national semifinals. Beal averaged 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds this season. She was also second on South Carolina with 100 assists.

Beal’s WNBA draft stock has risen this year: She’s projected as a late first-round selection.

Amihere, from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, played in 127 games the past four years, all but four coming off the bench. She has been projected as a second-round pick.

Boston is projected as the No. 1 pick in Monday’s draft.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

