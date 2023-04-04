Summerville cyclists demand better sidewalks to prevent more accidents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry cyclist is injured after falling off her bike from uneven sidewalk pavement, and cyclists in Summerville say one injury is one too many.

“Sometimes it can be more safe to take the middle of the lane when you are riding your bike...” Christopher McClure, one Summerville cyclist, said. “Than it is to be on the sidewalk, unfortunately.”

This case definitely goes for Kim Whittaker, who says she fell off a 9-inch drop on the sidewalk on Orangeburg Road when she was unable to see it from afar.

“So, my bike flipped,” Whittaker said. “I was entangled in the handlebars. So, I couldn’t move... It’s been very rough... Lots of bruises. It hurts to walk. It hurts to eat and talk.”

Kim Whittaker is injured after falling off her bike on an uneven sidewalk on Orangeburg Road. She says she's filed a maintenance request with SCDOT since the accident. (Live 5)

Whittaker says she has filed a maintenance request with SCDOT. McClure says Orangeburg Road is not the only problem. He says West Carolina Avenue does not have clear sidewalks and they’re maintained by the Town of Summerville.

Russ Cornette, the town’s public works director, says they try to work hand-in-hand with the state transportation department.

“If someone calls in with a sidewalk repair that happens to be on the state system, we’ll make that call in for them,” Cornette said.

Cornette says he hadn’t heard of the West Carolina Avenue concerns until Tuesday and that he’s going to look into it.

McClure says he likes how South Carolina Department of Transportation has reporting resources, but wishes they were promoted more.

“The problem is is that if you don’t have enough people that know that these forms,” McClure said. “...That they exist. Then, okay, we’re going to have more situations like Kim... And once again, one more reason to not ride your bike or walk.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation was asked for a response on if they plan to fix these areas moving forward and they said they were working on a statement. No statement has been received at this time.

To file a maintenance request with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, click here.

The Town of Summerville says to visit their See Click Fix page or download the See Click Fix app to file a road or any other kind of maintenance request.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.