Summerville Medical Center surprises 100-year-old volunteer with birthday celebration

Lenny Singer was driven in style to the hospital in a 1930 Ford Model A, Tuesday afternoon.
Lenny Singer was driven in style to the hospital in a 1930 Ford Model A, Tuesday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A volunteer at Summerville Medical Center was surprised for his 100th birthday with cheers, a vintage car and his favorite desserts.

Lenny Singer was driven in style to the hospital in a 1930 Ford Model A, Tuesday afternoon.

Waiting for him was the ceremonial guard for the U.S. Navy and dozens of health professionals he helps daily.

Singer has been a volunteer for close to 20 years and can be found at the hospital twice a week donating his time.

“How you can help people with whatever,” Singer said about volunteering at the hospital. “They need direction, and if they need help, you can try to help them to the best that I can do. I’ve enjoyed being here.”

Employees brought in milkshakes, his favorite dessert, as well as cake for the World War II veteran, who said he wasn’t totally caught off guard by the surprise.

“I suspected something was going on when my daughter in law started asking questions,” Singer said. “What’s your favorite this, favorite that? And then, it all comes together.”

Singer said diet, exercise and his wife of 62 years are his secrets to reaching 100, but his family members say he can be found eating a cold hotdog from the fridge or a double baloney sandwich.

