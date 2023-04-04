Walterboro moped driver air lifted after crash with SUV

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was airlifted with critical injuries after the moped he was driving collided with an SUV in Walterboro.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Jefferies Boulevard and Bells Highway, Colleton County Fire-Rescue said.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown approximately 40 feet and hit the concrete and a metal pole and suffered a severe head injury and other traumatic injuries, firefighters said.

Several bystanders stopped to help the man before emergency crews arrived and transported him to an area hospital where he was airlifted to a hospital in Charleston.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating.

