Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Bears have returned to The Farm neighborhood in Carolina Forest.

WMBF viewer Nancy sent us a photo and video from The Farm in Carolina Forest.

This isn’t the first time residents have seen bears.

The sightings are relatively common in Carolina Forest neighborhoods.

A mama bear was spotted protecting her cubs on Mills Street in Carolina Forest a few years ago.

