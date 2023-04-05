SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. sheriff warns of new Fentanyl threat

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a sharp increase in the trafficking of fentanyl mixed with the drug xylazine.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff is warning people in the area of a new widespread fentanyl threat.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a sharp increase in the trafficking of fentanyl mixed with the drug xylazine.

Xylazine is also known as “Tranq” and is a powerful sedative that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved for veterinary use.

Because the drug is not an opioid, naloxone does not reverse its effects.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the agency has not seen cases of overdoses related to the drug in the area.

“We have not seen any cases of overdoses involving xylazine-laced fentanyl in our area at this time,” Lewis said. “This alert is to educate our community on this new deadly drug.”

A link to the DEA’s alert can be found here.

