Cane Bay High School receives over $800,000 for track renovations

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board has approved over $800,000 to go toward track renovations at Cane Bay High School.

The track will receive a new resurfacing and drainage improvements, but that’s not the first school in Berkeley County that’s seen this change.

Berkeley High and Goose Creek High have already received the same improvements and now it’s Cane Bay’s turn. That’s according to school board member David Barrow, who was the only member who voted no on this vote.

Barrow says he wanted this renovation to come from the penny sales tax. However, he found out at Tuesday night’s meeting that the board already authorized this to come out of their capital project funds a couple months ago.

The total cost is just over $882,000.

Barrow says these renovations should be completed by August.

