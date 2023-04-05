SC Lottery
Charleston Co. School Board member censured, removed of leadership roles

At Tuesday's meeting, the board voted with 6 yeas, 0 nays and 1 abstention to remove Kelley from his leadership roles on the board.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees voted to censure a board member and remove him from leadership roles.

This comes after calls asking for board member Ed Kelley to step down from the board, after an alleged threat he made to a transgender teacher.

Tuesday was the first official meeting since the controversy erupted at the district’s March 27 Board of Trustees Regular Meeting when a woman came forward during the public comment session claiming she heard Kelley make that threat at a Mom’s For Liberty meeting.

“A board member who shall not be named applauded the parent for coming to speak to him, because the board member said if his child would have said this, then the board member would’ve showed up at the teacher’s house with a gun,” the speaker, Adrienne Lett, said at the March 27 meeting.

Lett initially mentioned Kelley by name and was told that it was against policy to do so. She then described the remark without naming Kelley.

This stems from an incident where Kelley said a parent reached out to him after their child came home from school upset because a female teacher announced they were transgender and would soon use male pronouns.

In response to Lett’s claims, Kelley issued a statement Monday saying what he actually said was, “Given how understandably agitated he was, I applaud this father for making the right choice to write an email instead of pick up a gun.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted with 6 yeas, 0 nays and 1 abstention to remove Kelley from his leadership roles on the board.

“I move to remove Trustee Ed Kelley from his leadership positions of Policy Liaison and Audit and Finance Committee,” Board member Dr. Carol Tempel said.

The board also voted with 6 yeas, 0 nays and 1 abstention to censure Kelley.

“I move to censure Kelley as according to BCC,” CCSD Board Member Daron Lee Calhoun said.

Policy BCC is the board’s policy on addressing board member violations. It states the board will ordinarily address issues by first having a conservation with the board member in private, then with the full board, then the possible removal of any leadership positions and a censure -- basically an expression of formal disapproval by the board.

After Monday’s vote during an interview, Lett said censuring Kelley and removing him of his leadership roles is a “good start.”

“I’m pretty excited that they did anything at all. I was a little suspicious that anything would really happen,” Lett said.

Lett said she has no affiliation with the district, she just didn’t think what Kelley said was fair to the teacher-- or any transgender teacher in the district.

“They shouldn’t feel unsafe, and they shouldn’t feel like their jobs are being threatened because of people having their opinions about trans people or gay people or whatever,” Lett said.

