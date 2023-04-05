SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh
Scott Dubis, 52, of Summerville, died in a drone attack in Syria on March 23, his family...
Family identifies Summerville man as US contractor killed in Syria
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
Derrick Richardson, 26, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence,...
Report: Man faces attempted murder charge after running woman over with car
Red Orchids China Bistro will close on April 23, its owners said on its Facebook page.
West Ashley Chinese restaurant to close after 20 years

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a vehicle traveling west on I-526 ran off the road, then...
FIRST ALERT: Troopers investigate 9-vehicle crash in North Charleston
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to repeal the 1931 abortion ban statute, which...
Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law
FILE - Spanish actress Ana Obregon poses on arrival for the Goya Awards in Madrid, Spain, on...
Veteran Spanish actress says surrogate baby is granddaughter