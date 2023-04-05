The Citadel falls to Winthrop, 8-4

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel shortstop Sawyer Reeves collected three hits and drove in a pair of runs in the Bulldogs 8-4 setback to Winthrop Tuesday night inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: Winthrop 8, The Citadel 4

Records: Winthrop (14-16), The Citadel (14-14)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

How it Happened

The Eagles got on the board in the first inning on a RBI groundout from Jonathan Strauss and a passed ball.

Winthrop added a run in the second on a balk.

The Bulldogs got two runs back in the home-half of the inning after Thomas Rollauer started the inning with a base hit. After two-out walks to Matthew Lively and Phillips Daniels, Sawyer Reeves delivered a two-run double to left center.

The Eagles added two runs in the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Strauss and a RBI groundout from Nicholas Badillo.

Winthrop pushed the lead to 6-2 in the fourth on a RBI double from Brody Hopkins.

The Eagles extended the lead in the seventh with a two-run double from Ramses Cordova.

The Citadel scored a run in the seventh after Reeves double to left center and scored on a Noah Mitchell sacrifice fly.