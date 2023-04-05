The Citadel falls to Winthrop, 8-4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel shortstop Sawyer Reeves collected three hits and drove in a pair of runs in the Bulldogs 8-4 setback to Winthrop Tuesday night inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: Winthrop 8, The Citadel 4
Records: Winthrop (14-16), The Citadel (14-14)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
How it Happened
- The Eagles got on the board in the first inning on a RBI groundout from Jonathan Strauss and a passed ball.
- Winthrop added a run in the second on a balk.
- The Bulldogs got two runs back in the home-half of the inning after Thomas Rollauer started the inning with a base hit. After two-out walks to Matthew Lively and Phillips Daniels, Sawyer Reeves delivered a two-run double to left center.
- The Eagles added two runs in the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Strauss and a RBI groundout from Nicholas Badillo.
- Winthrop pushed the lead to 6-2 in the fourth on a RBI double from Brody Hopkins.
- The Eagles extended the lead in the seventh with a two-run double from Ramses Cordova.
- The Citadel scored a run in the seventh after Reeves double to left center and scored on a Noah Mitchell sacrifice fly.
- The Bulldogs added another run in the eighth as Dylan Costa delivered a pinch-hit single to right before scoring on a base hit to right from Crosby Jones.
Inside the Box Score
- Sawyer Reeves led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.
- Travis Lott singled to left center to extend his streak of reaching safely to 38-straight games.
- Dylan Costa came off the bench to deliver a pinch-hit single. He would later score in the inning.
- The Bulldogs used eight pitchers to strike out 10 hitters. It marked the 16th time this season the Bulldogs have reached double digits in strikeouts.
- Winthrop transfers Ethan Fewell and Tyler Jones each threw a shutout inning for the Bulldogs, both walking one and striking out two.
- Gant Starling and Chace Cooper each threw scoreless frames, getting out of trouble with double plays.
- George Derrick Floyd (0-2) suffered the loss after allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits over 1.1 innings.
- Aaron White (1-1) picked up the victory in relief after throwing 2.2 shutout innings.
On Deck
The Bulldogs open a four-game series against Ball State April 6-8 inside Riley Park. First pitch for the series opener is set for 5 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.