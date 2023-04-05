FIRST ALERT: Crash closes Rivers Ave. exit off I-526

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a crash has blocked the off-ramp of I-526 to Rivers Avenue.

The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and the northbound side of Rivers Avenue was also blocked.

Witnesses reported one of the vehicles involved appeared to have caught fire after the crash.

There was no immediate word on whether any injuries were reported or when the roadway or offramp would reopen.

