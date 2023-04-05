FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-526 disrupts eastbound traffic
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-526 has caused a major backup for drivers traveling east Wednesday morning.
South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras shows the crash just past the Don Holt Bridge has the left lane closed.
Traffic cameras show the backup stretching toward the Rivers Avenue exit.
There was no word on any injuries.
