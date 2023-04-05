SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog

According to a search warrant, Wingate said he put his K-9 named Bear in his department-issued truck on Sept. 2, 2022. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – A former Iowa deputy is charged with killing his own K-9.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in Tuesday. He is charged with killing a police dog, which is a felony in Iowa.

According to a search warrant, Wingate said he put his K-9 named Bear in his department-issued truck on Sept. 2, 2022.

He said he found Bear dead in the truck about 22 hours later.

Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry said Wingate had been placed on leave two days before the dog’s death, KCRG reported. He did not say why.

Wingate resigned after Bear’s death. Officials have not clarified a cause of death.

He turned himself in Tuesday and is now out on bond.

Wingate had worked for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh
Scott Dubis, 52, of Summerville, died in a drone attack in Syria on March 23, his family...
Family identifies Summerville man as US contractor killed in Syria
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
A hold at Summerville High School has been lifted Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirm 2 students found with guns at Summerville High School
Derrick Richardson, 26, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence,...
Report: Man faces attempted murder charge after running woman over with car

Latest News

The famed actor, who also starred in films and other TV series including “Boardwalk Empire,”...
Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a vehicle traveling west on I-526 ran off the road, then...
FIRST ALERT: Troopers investigate 9-vehicle crash in North Charleston
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside the Fox News studios in New...
Jury in defamation suit against Fox News won’t hear about Jan. 6
A hold at Summerville High School has been lifted Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirm 2 students found with guns at Summerville High School
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to repeal the 1931 abortion ban statute, which...
Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law