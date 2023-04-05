SC Lottery
Gamecocks Shut Out Tar Heels in Charlotte

By USC Athletics
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE  – The University of South Carolina baseball team scored two runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth in a 5-0 win over No. 13 North Carolina Tuesday night (April 4) at Truist Field.

The two teams traded zeroes until the bottom of the seventh. Michael Braswell walked and scored on a double from Jonathan French. French then came around to score on Evan Stone’s double.

Carolina added three runs in the eighth on run-scoring hits from Cole Messina and Talmadge LeCroy and a double play ball.

Those runs were more than enough for the Carolina pitching staff, who had its fourth shutout of the year. Matthew Becker made the start and struck out four in three innings, allowing two hits. Eli Jerzembeck threw the next three innings, striking out a pair and allowing three hits. Nick Proctor, who earned the win, Eli Jones and Cade Austin each threw a scoreless inning of work. Jones struck out the side in the win.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Stone had two of Carolina’s eight hits in the win.
  • Carolina has now won two straight against the Tar Heels in Charlotte. The Gamecocks won 15-2 over UNC last season.
  • The pitching staff lowered its ERA to 2.98 after the shutout.
  • Carolina is now 9-3 overall away from Founders Park.

UP NEXT

Carolina hosts No. 1 LSU for a three-game series starting on Thursday night (April 6) at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

