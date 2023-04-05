SC Lottery
Improvements coming to busy Mt. Pleasant intersection

The town of Mount Pleasant will soon see a makeover at one of its busiest intersections.
By Samantha Popovics
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
To improve the flow of traffic at this busy intersection located on U.S. Highway 17 at Mathis Ferry Road and Venning Road, the town has approved funds that create major improvements which include an extension in left turning lanes.

Earlier this week the town of Mount Pleasant Council approved over $800,400 of funding for this construction project.

Mount Pleasant Council member Howard Chapman said plans for improvements at this intersection have been in the talks for years.

Chapman said this intersection has been an issue since the opening of Lucy Beckham High School, Indigo Shopping Center and the development of new apartments along Highway 17.

He said the apartment complex at Indigo Square has created a 60 percent increase in traffic relating to the intersection.

Town officials say improvements will include curb and gutter relocation and the removal of existing landscape medians to create a wider left-turning lane heading north on Highway 17.

A crosswalk will also be added to connect Laudra Drive to Lymington Drive.

Mount Pleasant resident Cora Flannigan who lives off Highway 17 said this was much needed based on the amount of time she spends in traffic at this intersection.

“As a resident of Mount Pleasant I think that the extension of the left-hand turning lane would be extremely beneficial for multiple reasons,” said Flannigan. “Any time I go to visit my friends I always dread driving through this intersection just because it takes forever and the traffic is always horrible.”

Chapman said in about a week or so Truluck Construction will be given notice to begin the project which he said could take anywhere from 9 months to a year during limited traffic conditions.

