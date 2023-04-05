Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor shooting range to explode with customers inside on Sunday.

Investigators said they were called to the Kilo Charlie Shooting range on Litton Dr. around 4 p.m. on reports of an explosion.

Investigators said they were called to the Kilo Charlie Shooting range on Litton Dr. around 4 p.m. on reports of an explosion. (Andrew Fancher)

An LCSD incident report claims the blast happened in front of firing lanes eight, nine and 10 with at least 13 people present.

“I was firing, and I noticed on the floor, it looked like sparklers were going off. And at that point, I stepped back and the whole floor exploded,” said an anonymous customer who was present for Sunday’s blast.

The anonymous customer said the indoor shooting range was flooded with dust and shrapnel when the explosion occurred.

LCSD’s incident report said one man was hit in the face with debris and drove himself to a nearby hospital.

The anonymous customer said his gun bag and firearms were still caked with concrete dust from Sunday’s explosion as of Tuesday.

He also provided a picture of his ear protection, reportedly scuffed by flying shrapnel.

“I don’t know whose fault it is, but I want somebody to own up and take responsibility. You could have cost lives. You could’ve killed families. Husbands, wives, grandparents, we were all there. Yeah, it’s an accident. We call accidents ‘accidents’ for a reason. But this was preventable. 100% preventable,” concluded the anonymous customer.

LCSD has not provided a public explanation for what caused Sunday’s explosion. A spokesperson maintains that it was most likely an accident with no criminal wrongdoing.

WIS reached out to the Kilo Charlie Shooting Range on more than one occasion for comment. We never heard back from them.

Per their Facebook, Kilo Charlie is shut down until further notice. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.