SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Late Surge Pushes Wofford Past Charleston Tuesday

By CofC Athletics
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Wofford scored runs in their final two at-bats Tuesday to break a 5-5 tie, going on to win 10-5 over the College of Charleston. Charleston (16-12) was able to chip away at an early hole and eventually would take the lead on a two-run double from Will Baumhofer, but Wofford (21-7) scored two runs in the eighth and added three more in the ninth for the five-run margin.

Leading Off

Final Score: Wofford 10, Charleston 5

Location: The Ballpark at Patriots Point

Records: Wofford (21-7), Charleston (16-12)

How It Happened

  • Wofford scored the first three runs on the back of three hits and a squeeze play in the top of the first.
  • Cole Mathis smashed a two-out solo home run in the bottom half to get a run back and make it 3-1 Terriers through one inning.
  • Ben Hamacher collected his first collegiate RBI on a single to left field and bringing Charleston within one at 3-2 through two.
  • Tyler Sorrentino tripled to lead off the home half of the third and came home to score on an RBI groundout from JT Marr completely erasing the early 3-0 hole.
  • Will Baumhofer gave the Cougars their first lead of the day with a two-out, two-strike double down the right field line to make it 5-3 through four innings.
  • Wofford would tie it on a two-run home run in the sixth from Gunnar Johnson before taking back the lead in the eighth and adding insurance in the ninth.

Notes

  • Tyler Sorrentino hit his first triple of the season finishing 1-for-3 on the day and scoring a run.
  • Luke Wood led off the fourth inning with his first career triple and finished 2-for-4 scoring twice.
  • Ben Hamacher drove in his first run as a Cougar in the second inning.

Up Next

Charleston continues its five-game homestand with Hofstra for a three-game set from Patriots Point in CAA action. First pitch Friday is slated for 6 p.m. on FloBaseball.tv.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
South Carolina lottery officials said two tickets sold in the state for Saturday night’s...
VIDEO: No Fooling: Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in SC on April Fools’ Day
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
A Lowcountry man said his prayers and went to sleep after scratching off a $200,000-winning...
‘I had to rub my eyes a few times’: Lowcountry man scratches $200,000 win

Latest News

South Carolina guard Brea Beal, left, drives as she is defended by Tennessee guard Jordan...
South Carolina’s Brea Beal to enter WNBA draft
Atlanta Braves' Andruw Jones follows through with a home run swing during a baseball game...
Braves will retire Jones’ No. 25 in September
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, left, walks off the field during the fourth inning...
Fried put on IL by Braves after hurting hamstring in opener
Masters champion Sergio Garcia of Spain putts on the No. 3 green during practice round 1 at...
Sergio Garcia uses 2023 Masters to catch up with former colleagues on PGA Tour