Late Surge Pushes Wofford Past Charleston Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Wofford scored runs in their final two at-bats Tuesday to break a 5-5 tie, going on to win 10-5 over the College of Charleston. Charleston (16-12) was able to chip away at an early hole and eventually would take the lead on a two-run double from Will Baumhofer, but Wofford (21-7) scored two runs in the eighth and added three more in the ninth for the five-run margin.
Leading Off
Final Score: Wofford 10, Charleston 5
Location: The Ballpark at Patriots Point
Records: Wofford (21-7), Charleston (16-12)
How It Happened
- Wofford scored the first three runs on the back of three hits and a squeeze play in the top of the first.
- Cole Mathis smashed a two-out solo home run in the bottom half to get a run back and make it 3-1 Terriers through one inning.
- Ben Hamacher collected his first collegiate RBI on a single to left field and bringing Charleston within one at 3-2 through two.
- Tyler Sorrentino tripled to lead off the home half of the third and came home to score on an RBI groundout from JT Marr completely erasing the early 3-0 hole.
- Will Baumhofer gave the Cougars their first lead of the day with a two-out, two-strike double down the right field line to make it 5-3 through four innings.
- Wofford would tie it on a two-run home run in the sixth from Gunnar Johnson before taking back the lead in the eighth and adding insurance in the ninth.
Notes
- Tyler Sorrentino hit his first triple of the season finishing 1-for-3 on the day and scoring a run.
- Luke Wood led off the fourth inning with his first career triple and finished 2-for-4 scoring twice.
- Ben Hamacher drove in his first run as a Cougar in the second inning.
Up Next
Charleston continues its five-game homestand with Hofstra for a three-game set from Patriots Point in CAA action. First pitch Friday is slated for 6 p.m. on FloBaseball.tv.
