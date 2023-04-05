Late Surge Pushes Wofford Past Charleston Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Wofford scored runs in their final two at-bats Tuesday to break a 5-5 tie, going on to win 10-5 over the College of Charleston. Charleston (16-12) was able to chip away at an early hole and eventually would take the lead on a two-run double from Will Baumhofer, but Wofford (21-7) scored two runs in the eighth and added three more in the ninth for the five-run margin.

Leading Off

Final Score: Wofford 10, Charleston 5

Location: The Ballpark at Patriots Point

Records: Wofford (21-7), Charleston (16-12)

How It Happened

Wofford scored the first three runs on the back of three hits and a squeeze play in the top of the first.

Cole Mathis smashed a two-out solo home run in the bottom half to get a run back and make it 3-1 Terriers through one inning.

Ben Hamacher collected his first collegiate RBI on a single to left field and bringing Charleston within one at 3-2 through two.

Tyler Sorrentino tripled to lead off the home half of the third and came home to score on an RBI groundout from JT Marr completely erasing the early 3-0 hole.

Will Baumhofer gave the Cougars their first lead of the day with a two-out, two-strike double down the right field line to make it 5-3 through four innings.

Wofford would tie it on a two-run home run in the sixth from Gunnar Johnson before taking back the lead in the eighth and adding insurance in the ninth.

Notes

Tyler Sorrentino hit his first triple of the season finishing 1-for-3 on the day and scoring a run.

Luke Wood led off the fourth inning with his first career triple and finished 2-for-4 scoring twice.

Ben Hamacher drove in his first run as a Cougar in the second inning.

Up Next

Charleston continues its five-game homestand with Hofstra for a three-game set from Patriots Point in CAA action. First pitch Friday is slated for 6 p.m. on FloBaseball.tv.

