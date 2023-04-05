SC Lottery
The Magic Man at the Masters

Atlanta magician Kevin Dawson says he has been bringing his act to the Masters for 40 years.
By Raphael James
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WCSC) - Patrons from all over the globe come to the Augusta National in hopes of witnessing the magical stroke play of the best golfers in the world. However, during the practice rounds, if you look hard enough you may find a different sort of magic happening.

Atlanta magician Kevin Dawson says he has been bringing his act to the Masters for 40 years. This year, wearing his signature pollen-yellow colored blazer.

He looks forward to wowing anyone willing to watch his witty wizardry.

Dawson says his major reason for coming to Augusta happens before the tournament ever gets started. “The most important thing to me is the Drive, Chip, and Putt. It has been a fabulous addition and I’m down every year entertaining the kids on the day they check in,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

