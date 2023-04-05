SC Lottery
Nancy Mace talks marijuana legislation in Charleston

Congresswoman Nancy Mace met with Americans for Prosperity to talk about her support for a bill that would treat marijuana like alcohol and defer regulation.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congresswoman Nancy Mace met with Americans for Prosperity to talk about her support for a bill that would treat marijuana like alcohol and defer regulation to the states.

Mace first introduced a bill dealing with federally decriminalizing marijuana in the fall of 2021 and continues to push for its success.

The bill would not force any state or local government to change its current policies on cannabis. It would decriminalize cannabis at the federal level and then allow states to decide on prohibition or regulation.

In the past, Mace has said the bill would benefit veterans, law enforcement, farmers, businesses, seriously ill patients and the criminal justice reform system. She has also acknowledged that what she called a ‘super-majority’ of Americans support to cannabis law adjustments.

Mace has explained the bill would regulate cannabis federally like alcohol under USDA for growers, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau for cannabis products and under the FDA for medical use.

