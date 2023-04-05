SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Newborn safely surrendered to Summerville Medical Center, officials say

Summerville Medical Center confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19.
Summerville Medical Center confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services says an infant was surrendered to a Dorchester County medical facility under Daniel’s Law this week.

A healthy baby boy was born Saturday and was surrendered at the Summerville Medical Center on Monday, the Department of Social Services said in a release Wednesday.

Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, provides a safe, legal option to surrender infants up to 60 days old, who have not been harmed, at designated locations, the department said.

The law was enacted back in 2001, after a newborn baby was found buried in a landfill. The law works to prevent fatal abandonment.

Officials with the Department of Social Services want parents to know this is an option.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh
Scott Dubis, 52, of Summerville, died in a drone attack in Syria on March 23, his family...
Family identifies Summerville man as US contractor killed in Syria
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
A hold at Summerville High School has been lifted Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirm 2 students found with guns at Summerville High School
Derrick Richardson, 26, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence,...
Report: Man faces attempted murder charge after running woman over with car

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a vehicle traveling west on I-526 ran off the road, then...
Troopers investigate 9-vehicle crash in North Charleston
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s office says a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun...
Report: Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Ashley Ridge High School
Reynolds Laundromat, which has been in business for over 40 years, has recently been renovated....
Newly transformed North Charleston laundromat becoming community hub
A hold at Summerville High School has been lifted Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirm 2 students found with guns at Summerville High School