Newborn safely surrendered to Summerville Medical Center, officials say

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services says an infant was surrendered to a Dorchester County medical facility under Daniel’s Law this week.

A healthy baby boy was born Saturday and was surrendered at the Summerville Medical Center on Monday, the Department of Social Services said in a release Wednesday.

Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, provides a safe, legal option to surrender infants up to 60 days old, who have not been harmed, at designated locations, the department said.

The law was enacted back in 2001, after a newborn baby was found buried in a landfill. The law works to prevent fatal abandonment.

Officials with the Department of Social Services want parents to know this is an option.

