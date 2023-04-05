Newly transformed North Charleston laundromat becoming community hub

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 40-year-old laundromat in North Charleston has been recently transformed, but what’s special about it is more than just its appearance.

Erin and John Carpenter went on an RV trip around the country during the pandemic, and that’s when they realized how important laundromats were.

After the trip, they moved to Charleston and wanted to get involved in the community. That’s when they saw Reynolds Laundromat on Reynolds Avenue in North Charleston was for sale.

The old laundromat, which has been in business for over 40 years, looked less than desirable. There were broken machines, broken furniture, and lots of repairs that needed to be done.

“John was like let’s do it,” Erin said. “Let’s make it a better place.”

The couple got the laundromat in July of last year and let it exist the way it was for six months. During that time, they listened to feedback about what was wanted and needed by the community.

It took two and a half months to transform the space, and the new Reynolds Laundromat opened up two weeks ago.

They researched laundry prices in the Charleston area and made sure they were offering the lowest prices. They then made it into a place where people sleep, hang out, eat, watch television, use free Wifi and enjoy a safe, clean space.

The grand re-opening celebration was a free laundry day complete with free loads, food, and games. The couple partnered with Lowcountry Blessing Box Project to make it happen.

“Oh, the need for this is great,” Esther Smith, volunteer for Lowcountry Blessing Box Project, said. “This community here, they really do need to be able to come here and get their clothes washed, you know.”

The couple posted a Tik Tok video of their story, and it went viral, receiving 10.5 million views as of Wednesday.

The post got the attention of many in the community including local organizations, who are reaching out and want to get involved to have more free laundry days and events.

“It was really really cool to engage with people who you know maybe live in the area or have been like hey I live nearby, I’d like to donate or I want to help sponsor more free laundry days,” Erin said.

It’s been especially exciting for manager Steve P. Eddie, who has worked here seven days a week for nine years.

“It’s more than just laundry,” Eddie said. “It’s also been a place that no matter what they’re going through, they can come here, be at peace, be safe, safe knowing that we designed this place for them and knowing that it’s beyond laundry.”

The couple is now watching their project grow before their eyes. They hope that more free laundry days are in the future, with hopes of doing them every few months. They also are adding a kids area with books and toys, as well as creating a laundry pickup and delivery service.

“Now to see people sitting at the picnic tables and kids playing in the kid’s area and using the technology and eating at the different things it’s kinda fun to see it come to life,” John said.

Longtime employee Eddie hopes it’s just the beginning for the newly renovated laundromat.

“My vision for this place is for this place to be here a long time,” Eddie said.

