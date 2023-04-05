SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

PETA grills ‘lifelike baby’ in Easter protest

Activists with the animal rights advocacy group PETA were in downtown Charleston Wednesday to protest ahead of Easter.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Activists with the animal rights advocacy group PETA were in downtown Charleston Wednesday to protest ahead of Easter.

Wednesday’s demonstration included someone grilling up a “lifelike baby” near the Charleston City Hall. They say the demonstration is intended to compare eating animal food products to eating a human child in an effort to encourage veganism and “compassion” for animals.

One activist says animal products that are usually eaten around Easter are often slaughtered at a very young age.

“So, the thought of grilling and eating human babies is repulsive. There’s no rational reason to grill babies from different species,” Wendy Fernandez, Junior Campaigner with PETA said. “When it comes to their capacity to suffer and feel pain and fear... pigs, lambs and chickens are no different from human babies. The chickens bred and killed for meat are killed at six weeks of age. Pig and lambs just six months of age.”

PETA says babies don’t belong on the barbecue whether that baby is a piglet, a lamb or any other beings.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh
Scott Dubis, 52, of Summerville, died in a drone attack in Syria on March 23, his family...
Family identifies Summerville man as US contractor killed in Syria
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday morning about a...
Charleston Co. school board member issues statement amid calls to resign
A hold at Summerville High School has been lifted Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirm 2 students found with guns at Summerville High School
Derrick Richardson, 26, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence,...
Report: Man faces attempted murder charge after running woman over with car

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a vehicle traveling west on I-526 ran off the road, then...
FIRST ALERT: Troopers investigate 9-vehicle crash in North Charleston
A hold at Summerville High School has been lifted Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirm 2 students found with guns at Summerville High School
Charleston County Council is expected to approve a contract for a new medical provider for the...
Charleston Co. awards contract for inmate medical provider despite objections
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers investigate 9-vehicle North Charleston crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police confirm 2 students found with guns at Summerville High School