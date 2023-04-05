PHOTOS: Killdeer chicks hatch from nest protected at Berkeley Electric site

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Chicks are beginning to emerge from a killdeer nest located at the Johns Island site of the Berkeley Electric Cooperative.

An update on Wednesday from the agency says three of the four eggs in the nest have hatched.

Autoplay Caption

The area around the nest will remain coned off until the chicks are able to leave the nest, which can take up to a month.

Employees first discovered the nest last month when a forklift driver noticed an adult killdeer bird running away.

The nest was in a gravel parking lot.

Killdeer birds, nests and eggs are protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which means you cannot remove, alter or disturb the nest.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.