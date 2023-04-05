Police confirm 2 students found with guns at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a tip about a student having a firearm on campus led to the discovery of a second as well.

Both students have been arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, Capt. Chris Hirsch said. The two juveniles were being transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Two Summerville Police school resource officers were notified of a student on campus with a gun Wednesday, Hirsch said. The officers and two Dorchester District Two security staff members immediately investigated the tip and found the student with a loaded firearm, he said.

After further investigation, a second student was also found with a firearm.

Summerville Police encourage students and staff members to “say something if they see something,” Hirsch said.

“In this case, an individual alerted authorities after seeing a video of three students holding guns,” he said. “Summerville Police Department does not tolerate criminal behavior, and anyone who chooses to break the law will be charged appropriately. In addition, our School Resource Officers work closely with Dorchester District Two security teams to ensure the children and faculty come home safely daily.”

The school was placed on a hold earlier in the day while the matter was being investigated. District spokesman Matthew Kenwright confirmed the hold was lifted just after noon.

“We appreciate the vigilance of our students and staff as we follow our security protocols,” officials said in an email sent to parents.

Hirsch said all students and staff are safe.

Dorchester District Two says their hold policy is for classroom learning to continue during the hold, but students and staff remain in classrooms to keep hallways empty.

The names of the students were not released because of their age.

