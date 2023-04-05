SC Lottery
Police investigating shooting near College of Charleston campus

Police in Charlston are investigating a shooting that happened near the College of Charleston campus Wednesday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Charlston are investigating a shooting that happened near the College of Charleston campus Wednesday.

Officials say the shooting happened in the area of Beaufain and Wilson Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police say a person was walking in the area when they were struck in the leg by gunfire. Their injuries are not life-threatening, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Authorities believe the suspect was in a gray Honda Accord.

Students were alerted of the shooting at 6:38 p.m.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty central detective. If you wish to stay anonymous call the Lowcountry Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

