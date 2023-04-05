SC Lottery
Report: Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Ashley Ridge High School

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s office says a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s office says a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school.

Deputies arrested and charged a 16-year-old for having a weapon while on school property, according to a report.

Deputies say they responded to the high school around 2 p.m. after learning about a student possibly having a firearm on campus. Officials found a loaded gun in the student’s backpack, according to a report.

