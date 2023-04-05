SC Ports Authority, developer reveal proposed Union Pier neighborhood plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has revealed their updated plans for a mixed-use neighborhood to be built on the Union Pier Terminal.

President and CEO Barbara Melvin said the updated plans will include less density and around an acre of more greenspace, as well as creating a mall with the rice mill façade as a defining feature. They shared renderings of what the potential mall and updated site could look like, Wednesday.

Developer Lowe Vice President Jacob Lindsey said the heights of buildings in the neighborhood will range from three stories up to seven stories in the center of the site.

Although total costs haven’t been worked out yet, Melvin said private developers would provide money to the city to build and maintain the area’s infrastructure through a tax increment financing district and municipal improvement district.

Compared to the previous plan, Lindsey said the updated plan could cost a little more for public facilities.

Melvin said the updated drawings could be a potential way forward for everyone in the community.

“We believe this plan blends very well community input and what would be desirable for a developer to be a part of,” Melvin said. “There’s always a balance when you’re trying to present a project like this, and we feel like we have found a very good balance, but I stress again, we are still listening.”

Officials also said they’re coordinating with the City of Charleston as they work on their peninsula flood protection project with the Army Corps of Engineers to make sure the site works with their designs.

The Ports Authority will be presenting the updated plan to the Charleston Planning Commission at their Thursday night meeting at the Charleston Gailliard Center.

Melvin said they plan to file the updated paperwork for Union Pier on April 17.

