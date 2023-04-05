Summerville High School on hold after student found with weapon

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School is on a hold Wednesday morning while school officials investigate an issue, district officials said.

Summerville Police Capt. Chris Hirsch said a student was found with a weapon.

Hirsch said there was no current danger.

Dorchester District Two says their hold policy is for classroom learning to continue during the hold, but students and staff remain in classrooms to keep hallways empty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

