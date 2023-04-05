Troopers investigate 9-vehicle crash in North Charleston
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving nine vehicles that blocked a portion of Rivers Avenue.
Trooper Nick Pye says a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-526 when it ran off the road, then struck eight other vehicles, including a North Charleston Police patrol cruiser.
Multiple people were taken to the hospital, Pye said.
Troopers did not immediately know the extent of the injuries.
The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday. The crash closed the northbound side of Rivers Avenue and the I-526 offramp to Rivers Avenue.
The roadway has since reopened, but the ramp to I-526 remained closed as of 2:30 p.m.
