Troopers investigate 9-vehicle crash in North Charleston

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving nine vehicles that blocked a portion of Rivers Avenue.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving nine vehicles that blocked a portion of Rivers Avenue.

Trooper Nick Pye says a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-526 when it ran off the road, then struck eight other vehicles, including a North Charleston Police patrol cruiser.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a vehicle traveling west on I-526 ran off the road, then struck eight vehicles while reentering the roadway.(Richard Nelson)

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, Pye said.

Troopers did not immediately know the extent of the injuries.

The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday. The crash closed the northbound side of Rivers Avenue and the I-526 offramp to Rivers Avenue.

The roadway has since reopened, but the ramp to I-526 remained closed as of 2:30 p.m.

