Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff and Eric Richards
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A video of two people’s arrest on Ocean Boulevard over the weekend is going viral on social media.

The TikTok video taken by Rex Poplin shows a Dodge Charger driving along Ocean Boulevard just before 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

“He’s literally running from the cops,” is heard in the TikTok video.

**NOTE: We have taken the sound off of the video due to profanity being used throughout the video**

A video of two people’s arrest on Ocean Boulevard over the weekend is going viral on social media. (Source: Rex Poplin)

The car then stops behind a Myrtle Beach Police Department SUV on the packed street at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and 9th Avenue North.

Then the video pans over and shows officers chasing the car.

In the video, you can see three officers run up to the car, and when they reach it they have what appear to be guns and stun guns drawn.

The driver is taken out of the vehicle first and then the passenger. Both are led away in handcuffs.

Right now, it’s unclear why the people in the video were being chased and taken into custody by police.

“All the cops addressed the situation correctly, they did what they had to do,” said Poplin.

With hundreds or maybe thousands in Myrtle Beach for spring break, Daniel Nguyen says despite the incident on Saturday, Myrtle Beach is safe.

“It’s getting safer, you don’t have to worry about crime going on,” said Nguyen.

WMBF News reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department about the incident. On Tuesday afternoon, Cpl. Chris Starling provided an incident report number, but the report is still going through the approval process and is not available to the public yet.

Starling declined to comment when asked if any statements could be made on the incident.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

