Warm for now, cool and wet for our Easter weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warm weather is the big story as we roll through the middle of the work week here across the Lowcountry! Plenty of sunshine is expected today to go with temperatures in the mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the beaches today. A similar day is expected Thursday but changes head our way for the end of the work week and upcoming Easter weekend. A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Friday increasing the clouds and bringing the chance of a few showers. Right now, it appears most of the rain will stay to our northwest on Friday. A cold front will likely move through the area Friday evening bringing cooler weather and plenty of clouds as we head into Saturday. The chance of rain will peak Saturday and Saturday night with off and on showers possible. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 60s on Saturday. The biggest question mark of the weekend is does the cold front push far enough offshore Easter Sunday to allow drier weather to move in. Regardless, lots of clouds are expected along with the much cooler than average temperatures. Highs will only top out in the 60s again on Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 86.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Late. High 79.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 63.

EASTER SUNDAY: Cloudy and Cool. Scattered Showers. High 64.

