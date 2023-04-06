Adult dogs in jeopardy as Pet Helpers remains overcapacity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal adoption center and spay and neuter clinic announces Thursday it has reached crisis levels for adult dogs in their care.

Pet Helpers has seen an influx of adult dogs enter the shelter over the last few months. The shelter says adoption rates have decreased, causing the shelter to reach crisis levels.

“We are seeing unprecedented numbers of adult dogs enter the shelter. Owner surrenders and strays continue to pour into the shelter each day,” Executive Director Melissa Susko says. “As a private animal shelter, Pet Helpers does not receive funding from the city or county for the stray animals that come through our doors. With the additional animals that continue to need our support day after day, the physical and financial burden grows tremendously. We desperately need the help of our community to help in this life-saving mission. If you have room in your home, please consider adopting or fostering. If you are able to help provide financial support with a donation, your generous support will help care for these animals. We understand that this is a huge request we are asking of our community, but we are confident that the Lowcountry will come together to help us, and more importantly, help the animals through these challenging times.”

All adoptable animals have been spayed and neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and are up to date on all preventative treatments for their age. Anyone interested in adopting or fostering animals can visit Pet Helpers at 1447 Folly Rd., or call 843-795-1110. The shelter is open daily from noon until 5 p.m.

Monetary donations can be made online by visiting the Pet Helpers website, in person by visiting the shelter during operating hours, or by mailing payment to the shelter.

For more information, please visit www.pethelpers.org.

