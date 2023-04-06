Bond set for Lowcountry pool contractor accused of scamming

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A state investigator said a Lowcountry pool installer continued taking deposits for pools he never began building and used that money to pay his kids’ tuition, go on fishing trips and go to concerts.

Thomas Wayne Riley’s bond was set at $80,000 at a Thursday hearing at the Calhoun County Magistrate’s Office. He is being charged with seven counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000.

Riley, the owner of Lowcountry Fiberglass Pool, began operating throughout different areas to install fiberglass pools for customers beginning in July 2020.

Several customers came forward last month, claiming there were out thousands after the company agreed to install pools they never began working on.

Calhoun County Sergeant Larry Vanicek, who is investigating the case, said at least 21 customers paid but never received pools from Riley.

“I agree with one of the people who spoke earlier that Mr. Riley in my humble view and evidence, is a scam artist,” Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom said to the courtroom. “This has been going on since June of 2021, and he has made no effort to return one penny to a victim. It’s a typical pattern of breach of trust.”

During the bond hearing, Vanicek claimed Riley had deposited the pool customers’ checks into the Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools business account but used the funds to pay for his children’s tuition, concert tickets and fishing trips to Alabama and Louisiana.

Vanicek added that the charges against Riley span across Charleston, North Charleston and Orangeburg counties, with the alleged fraud totaling around $300,000.

“I think the Solicitor, in this case, has ample authority to proceed in prosecution of all of these cases together,” Bloom said.

Around a dozen victims that say they never received the pools they paid for were in person or on the phone during Thursday’s bond hearing. This includes Marye Jo Hartley, who created a Facebook page for victims after she said she lost $11,000 to Riley.

“I was shocked,” Hartley said. “I knew the breadth of it was larger than most people thought because we’re all individual victims, but coming to the hearing today and knowing the grand scheme of what was going on, it’s very satisfying to know that Calhoun County was able to pull that all together.”

“This is a lot of money for a lot of families that caused a lot of other problems in their homes that go beyond the enjoyment of a new pool,” Ashley E. Blauser- Silva, who also claims she was scammed by Riley’s company, said. “I think this is just the tip of the ice burg, including other crimes not limited to tax evasion.”

Riley will be back in court for his charges in Calhoun County on May 19.

