Community Resource Center celebrates opening of new center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community Resource Center on Thursday will celebrate the grand opening of its North Charleston complex and community members of all ages can come and pick up necessities such as $100 worth of groceries.

The Community Resource Center said they expect 3,000 community members to come to their grand opening today where basic necessities will be distributed to all until supplies last.

The brand-new North Charleston complex will have various departments such as a diaper bank, food and hygiene distribution center, and clothing for children and adults. Students can also grab two school uniforms along with school supplies.

They will also be registering community members for housing repairs and community goers are able to pick up air-conditioning units and heaters as well.

Community Resource Center Executive Director Louis Smith said the funding comes from various municipalities such as state and federal and the community center has nearly $150,000 in supplies. The site of the new North Charleston Community Resource Complex has two buildings one of which serves as a distribution center housing 10 local non-profit organizations.

The second building will serve as a school, a summer enrichment program, as well as a trade center.

Smith said this new building’s trade center will train people in trade jobs such as operating forklifts and installing carpets.

These jobs are provided through a partnership with The Neal Brothers, which is an exportation company in North Charleston.

“We have the whole gambit to help our community lift themselves up so they can become productive in our community,” Smith said. “We’re gonna have jobs, we even have a barber shop now- in which will pay as you go- or pay what you want. Because we want our community to be uplifted. "

Thursday’s event begins at 2 p.m. at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane and Smith says it will run while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.