Deputies: Woman left more than a dozen animals to die at Upstate home

Jennifer Hunnicutt is charged with 35 crimes related to animal cruelty.
Jennifer Hunnicutt is charged with 35 crimes related to animal cruelty.(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When animal control deputies were called about a goat stuck in a fence, they uncovered evidence that led to the arrest of an Oconee County woman.

On Mar. 13, deputies conducted a welfare check at a home on Alexander Road. No one answered when deputies knocked, but they saw two dead goats on the property.

A search warrant was executed and in total, deputies recovered the remains of 15 dead animals, including dogs, cats, goats, a bearded dragon and a chicken.

Six animals, a ram, a ewe and four pygmy goats, were found alive and seized by Animal Control.

Deputies charged 36-year-old Jennifer Hunnicutt with 35 charges related to animal cruelty. They said evidence showed Hunnicutt deprived the animals and abandoned them without securing another owner.

Hunnicut had not been seen at the property for approximately six weeks.

