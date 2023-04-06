SC Lottery
Dorchester District 4 names new superintendent

Jeffrey Beckwith was selected in a 4-1 vote during Tuesday's meeting.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester School District Four Board of Trustees has selected a new superintendent.

Jeffrey Beckwith was selected in a 4-1 vote during Tuesday’s meeting.

Beckwith currently serves as the director and executive director of elementary schools in the Charleston County School District.

“I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Dorchester School District 4 and I am beyond excited to begin working with all of our school leaders, teachers, staff, families, community stakeholders, and most importantly, our students,” Beckwith said.

Beckwith will begin his new role on Monday.

