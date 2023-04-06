Dorchester District 2 officials, law enforcement to discuss school safety

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Dorchester District Two and law enforcement officials are set to discuss safety following recent threats at two high schools in the district.

Police responded to Summerville High School on Wednesday after a tip that a student had a gun on campus.

Two school resource officers and district security staff members investigated the threat and found one student with a loaded firearm, according to Summerville Police Capt. Chris Hirsch. Further investigation at the school led to the discovery of a second student with a firearm.

Both students were arrested and transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old at Ashley Ridge High School after they discovered a loaded gun in the student’s backpack.

School officials said the press conference would highlight security procedures, preparation and the district’s relationship with law enforcement.

Discussions around school safety have moved closer to the forefront following the March 27 shooting at a Tennessee elementary school that left three 9-year-olds and three adults dead with many state lawmakers in the country moving forward with school safety measures.

The measures range from requiring panic alert systems at schools to emergency communications systems.

The Oregon House, for example, has unanimously passed a bill that would require schools to send electronic notifications to parents as soon as possible after a safety threat. The Missouri House meanwhile has approved $50 million for school safety grants in next year’s budget. Many of the measures have bipartisan support. Lawmakers see them as a way to boost school security while avoiding the hot-button issue of gun control.

The shooting in Tennessee led to gun control protests inside and outside of the Tennessee Statehouse. The protests led to Tennessee Republicans introducing resolutions to expel three Democratic members after they led chants from the House floor last week.

Public outrage is swift following mass shootings but what comes next from policymakers varies. New gun controls are unlikely in Republican-led states such as Tennessee. By contrast, many Democratic-led states often respond with more gun limits — even if they already have restrictive laws. New gun control measures are advancing this year in Democratic-led Colorado and Michigan following recent mass shootings, but not in Republican-led Texas or Missouri. But both of those states have approved more money for school safety initiatives.

Even without actual violence, schools are still dealing with the threat of violence and false reports of shooters.

On March 29, schools in Pennsylvania and Utah were the latest to be targeted in a practice called swatting.

Hundreds of cases of swatting occur annually, with some using caller ID spoofing to disguise their number. The goal is to get authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to respond to an address.

An FBI official said in November that they believe the wave of false threats focused on schools may be coming from outside of the country.

Officials said at the time that they had identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high schools and several junior high schools just since early June falsely reporting explosive devices being planted at the schools or saying that a shooting was imminent.

Even here in South Carolina, a series of swatting threats to school districts in October 2022 hit more than a dozen counties in the state including Beaufort and Charleston Counties in the Lowcountry.

The threats at Summerville High School came on the same day police chiefs from around the state went to Columbia to speak out against a Senate bill that would see South Carolina join the 26 other states in allowing permit-less carry. A similar bill passed in the House of Representatives earlier this year.

Police chiefs from Myrtle Beach, Columbia, Conway, and Anderson told a Senate Judiciary subcommittee Wednesday they were worried because this bill would allow people 18 and older to carry loaded, concealed guns without a permit or training. Chiefs said they are also concerned because this bill does not address mental health, and they fear it will have unintended consequences.

The constitutional carry bill advanced to the full Senate Judiciary Committee, 3-2.

Two other gun bills were not advanced by the committee on Wednesday.

One, S.126, would create new gun offenses, including requiring lost or stolen guns be reported to law enforcement, and would also increase penalties for people who illegally possess or sell guns, including to minors.

The other bill, S.628, which is sponsored by Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Rankin (R-Horry) would establish a voluntary do-not-sell firearms list so people could voluntarily waive their rights to purchase and possess guns, like if they are in a mental health crisis.

Thursday’s event with Dorchester District Two officials and law enforcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Middleton Place on Ashley River Road.

