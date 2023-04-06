SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Signal outage affects traffic near Charleston airport

Officers are in the area directing traffic and repair crews are on the way.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport officials say drivers should expect delays after a cable was cut affecting traffic lights near the Charleston International Airport.

Utility workers were in the area of International Boulevard and Michaux Parkway. They cut a cable, which affected traffic signals at Internal and South Aviation, and International and Michaux Parkway, according to Charleston County Aviation Authority spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

Officers are in the area directing traffic and repair crews are on the way, Pryor says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

