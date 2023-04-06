‘He could’ve been saved’: Lowcountry family feels impact of court system backlog

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One Goose Creek mother is still waiting for her day in court after her son died under a babysitter’s watch almost three years ago.

“I got a text message about 8:00 that night telling me that he was on the way to MUSC unresponsive, and I had no idea what was going on,” Jennifer Young, the mother of Alex Young, said.

Alex Young, 2, was staying with his babysitter, Stefanie Ann Johnson, on May 23, 2020. Two days later, he was pronounced dead.

Young was found face down in a backyard pool not breathing, according to an arrest warrant. Hanahan Police said Johnson was under the influence of alcohol and prescribed medications and that she admitted to that in an interview. She was charged with “unlawful conduct towards a child.”

As the investigation continued, police said they found a Google search on Johnson’s phone asking how to get water out of lungs at 6:15 p.m. She did not call 911 until 7:50.

“So, he could’ve been saved,” Young said.

Her charges were then upgraded to “homicide by child abuse.” She posted bond that same year and is now out awaiting trial.

“I trusted her,” Jennifer said. “And we did family stuff together. We used to go to the corn maze. We’d go to Christmas parties and birthday parties. You know, we were family.”

When looking at all the cases of homicide by child abuse in Berkeley County, 17 people have faced this charge since 1998. Johnson is the only one charged with this since 2020. She is also the only one still pending trial.

Lowcountry attorney Mark Peper with the Peper Law Firm said the pandemic added over a year’s worth of cases to the system that was already a few years behind.

“For 13 months, really, the criminal court system in the 9th circuit, Charleston and Berkeley counties, essentially shut down,” Peper said. “...We all have a right to a speedy trial, but that’s only as good as the system itself. If we don’t have the availability to get people in and out of court, then that right sometimes goes by the wayside.”

Johnson’s case was listed on the trial docket for this June. But Jennifer was told last week that since Johnson filed for a new attorney, she might not see trial until January.

“We are doing a good job with addressing, but we’re never going to be able to properly fix, is the unfortunate impact that these lengthy delays have on victims specifically,” Johnson said. “In addition to defendants, victims have rights as well. They want to get their case heard. Sometimes it’s just out of our hands.”

Johnson’s new attorney was asked for any information, and he responded by saying no comment. Jennifer said she just wants justice for her son’s life.

She said if she could go back, she should not have dropped Alex off that day.

“I just want to hug him and hold him,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer said the charge of “unlawful conduct towards a child” was added back to her charges last week. She was let out on a personal recognizance bond, which is a bond that does not require bail.

Peper predicts if this case goes in front of a jury, it could take 5-10 days when adding multiple law enforcement officers, a pathologist and more to the list of witnesses. He said with a change in lawyers it is not unusual for a case to get pushed back.

Alex Young became the first organ donor at MUSC’s new Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital after his death. His organs helped save the lives of at least three other children.

When the trial is over, Jennifer said she wants to start an annual event around Alex’s birthday in honor of the pediatric intensive care unit at MUSC, where he died.

