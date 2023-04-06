Investigators seek information in a 2022 deadly shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators are seeking information in a 2022 shooting that left a 36-year-old Orangeburg man dead.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says that on Oct. 15, 2022, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to then-RMC after staff there reported a gunshot wound victim.

Investigators viewed security footage from the hospital which showed the victim being dropped off by another male, who was identified and questioned shortly after, the news release says.

At the beginning of the investigation into the shooting, hospital staff informed investigators that Orangeburg resident Michael Frasier had passed, the news release says.

“If you have anything that might possibly help, please give us a call,” Ravenell says. “You may not think it’s important or too remote. But it may be the piece we need to finish this.”

If anyone has any information in the case, they are urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

