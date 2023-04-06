Judge sets 7-figure bond for California man after Charleston airport threat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A California man is facing charges after airport authorities say he made threats while onboard an airplane at the Charleston International Airport Wednesday.

Brandon Buckley, 38, of San Diego, was charged with possession, and threatened or attempted use of weapon of mass destruction for act of terrorism, according to jail records.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department was notified around 6 p.m. by an American Airlines agent that a passenger made a threat toward others, a report states.

Airport authorities detained Buckley and took him off of the airplane, a report states.

All passengers and crew deboarded the plane, while officials searched the airplane for a threat, according to the report.

Buckley was booked in the Charleston County Detention Center and is being held on a $1 million bond.

