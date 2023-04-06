SC Lottery
Lottery opens to see synchronous fireflies in SC

A special event is being held this May at Congaree National Park as the synchronous fireflies make their annual return to the park
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you want to see the synchronous fireflies in Congaree National Park, you have one week to enter the lottery for a chance to witness the rare phenomenon.

While there are thousands of species of fireflies found throughout the world, only three species in North America synchronize their flashing light patterns.

For two weeks between mid-May and mid-June, Congaree National Park hosts these special fireflies. Due to the large crowds that synchronous fireflies attract, the park requires tickets and only allows 130 vehicles each night during the viewing period.

Synchronous Fireflies light up the forest at dusk.
The National Parks Service holds a lottery to give hopeful visitors an equal chance of seeing the synchronous fireflies.

On Thursday, the lottery opened and will continue until April 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. One application is allowed per household and a $1 deposit is required.

The results of the ticket lottery will be announced on April 17, 2023. Viewing events will take place May 13-16 and May 19-24, 2023.

Click here to enter the Congaree National Park Firefly Viewing Lottery.

