SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

North Charleston-based logistics company announces $9.48M expansion

A North Charleston-based logistics company has announced a multi-million dollar plan for...
A North Charleston-based logistics company has announced a multi-million dollar plan for expansion.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston-based logistics company has announced a multi-million dollar plan for expansion.

Neal Brothers Charleston, Inc. announced the $9.48 million expansion would create 10 new jobs in the first year.

The cargo handling and export company has called North Charleston home to its main North American office for more than 30 years.

“This strategic decision by Neal Brothers to expand in Charleston County enhances the community’s logistics network and reinforces South Carolina as a first-class business location,” South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said. “We look forward to seeing how this expansion will enhance the export packaging industry.”

Neal Brothers said they are expanding its existing location by building a 100,000-square-foot facility at 4229 Domino Ave. in North Charleston.

The company said the expansion would increase the company’s shipping operations to serve the region’s waterfront and logistics communities.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hold at Summerville High School has been lifted Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirm 2 students found with guns at Summerville High School
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a vehicle traveling west on I-526 ran off the road, then...
Troopers investigate 9-vehicle crash in North Charleston
At Tuesday's meeting, the Charleston County School Board voted with six yeas, no nays and one...
Charleston Co. School Board member censured, removed of leadership roles
Police in Charlston are investigating a shooting that happened near the College of Charleston...
Police investigating shooting near College of Charleston campus
Reynolds Laundromat, which has been in business for over 40 years, has recently been renovated....
Newly transformed North Charleston laundromat becoming community hub

Latest News

Dorchester District Two and law enforcement officials are set to discuss safety following...
Dorchester Dist. 2, law enforcement to discuss safety after school threats
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester District 4 names new superintendent
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester District 2 officials, law enforcement to discuss school safety
Jeffrey Beckwith was selected in a 4-1 vote during Tuesday's meeting.
Dorchester District 4 names new superintendent