North Charleston-based logistics company announces $9.48M expansion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston-based logistics company has announced a multi-million dollar plan for expansion.

Neal Brothers Charleston, Inc. announced the $9.48 million expansion would create 10 new jobs in the first year.

The cargo handling and export company has called North Charleston home to its main North American office for more than 30 years.

“This strategic decision by Neal Brothers to expand in Charleston County enhances the community’s logistics network and reinforces South Carolina as a first-class business location,” South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said. “We look forward to seeing how this expansion will enhance the export packaging industry.”

Neal Brothers said they are expanding its existing location by building a 100,000-square-foot facility at 4229 Domino Ave. in North Charleston.

The company said the expansion would increase the company’s shipping operations to serve the region’s waterfront and logistics communities.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.