Officials: No explosives found after bomb threat at Charleston airport

Officials say the Charleston International Airport temporarily shut down after a bomb threat Wednesday.
Officials say the Charleston International Airport temporarily shut down after a bomb threat Wednesday.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say the Charleston International Airport temporarily shut down after a bomb threat on Wednesday.

The threat was made around 6:30 p.m. inside of the airport’s concourse B, according to airport spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

Pryor said a man was detained by airport authorities for making the bomb threat.

Airport officials and the FBI investigated, and no explosives were found.

Pryor said the airfield was closed briefly during the investigation, but it has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

