Officials say safety systems worked, after three guns found on DD2 campuses

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Dorchester District Two students are now facing charges after bringing guns to two different schools in one week.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old brought a loaded gun in a backpack to Ashley Ridge High School on Tuesday. Deputies arrested and charged them for having a weapon while on school property, according to a report.

On Wednesday, Summerville Police arrested and charged two students for bringing loaded firearms to Summerville High School.

The district’s superintendent, director of security and local law enforcement say their tip-based safety protocols worked in both situations.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins says people being vigilant was key in the arrest at Summerville High School.

“This is one case of a student doing the right thing that helped us mitigate that risk. This isn’t the only time it’s happened this year and each time, it’s been a student that’s reported it and it’s allowed our law enforcement officials to engage and mitigate right away,” Robbins says.

Dorchester District Two Director of Security Preston Giet says parents are alerted via email when they are able to relay information back to district headquarters.

When asked about when the tip came in and the hold began, school officials said they couldn’t recall the time. The district sent an email to parents about a hold at 11:36 a.m. They sent a follow up that the hold was lifted and guns were confiscated at 12:17 p.m. Officials say they had the first student in custody within five minutes of getting the tip, and the second student within half an hour.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Sam Richardson calls their collaboration a success.

“The coordination and synchronization with this school district has helped us have a lot of success stories,” Richardson says.

Giet says while the tip system and having SROs on campus works, they are always assessing what could help monitor schools and prevent any issues. He says while metal detectors are commonly offered up as a solution, they are an expensive and not perfect option.

Giet says between the cost of the detectors, number of entrances at each school and personnel needed to man them, the machines don’t make sense.

“We are always constantly looking at every new technology that comes out,” Giet says.

Giet and Richardson say they have been discussing a system that uses artificial intelligence cameras that scan passersby and alert of potentially concealed weapons based on images. They also mentioned looking into K-9 forces to see if that would be a feasible way to monitor campuses.

Summerville Police Chief Doug Wright says police officers are monitoring social media traffic and assessing threats 24/7.

“When we have these threats come in in the middle of the night, when you don’t know about it, when your children are sleeping and you’re sleeping tight in your bed, hoping your kids will go to school the next day, we have SROs and police officers that are going to people’s houses in the middle of the night to mitigate those incidents,” Wright says.

Wright says monitoring is a proactive measure that allows officers to investigate threats and often deem them either unfounded or credible before they reach campus. In the event something does make it to campus, he says specific tips are essential.

“If you’re a student and you bring a gun to school, you’re going to jail. You’re going to be charged with a felony for bringing a firearm onto school property and you’re going to Department of Juvenile Justice and you’re going to be held accountable,” Wright says.

Superintendent Robbins would not confirm if the arrested students would be recommended for expulsion. He says the district will follow its disciplinary protocols after the students face their criminal charges.

