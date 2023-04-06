Report: Men caught with over 50 pounds of weed at Charleston airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport police say they recovered over 50 pounds of weed in a Wednesday drug bust at the Charleston International Airport.

Jihad Mojhad Davis, 23, and Marquavious Chisolm, 25, are each facing one count of first-offense marijuana trafficking greater than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds.

Officers with the Charleston County Aviation Authority were in the baggage claim area of the airport at 12:45 a.m.

They approached a man after a K-9 picked up the scent of marijuana coming from his luggage, according to an incident report.

The investigators say they searched the luggage and found 26 pounds of weed. The K-9 then also picked up the smell of weed coming from the luggage of the man’s friend, according to the report.

That luggage was also searched, and airport police say they found 25 pounds of weed in there.

Davis and Chisolm were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. They have both posted bail for $100,000, but have not yet been released, according to jail records.

