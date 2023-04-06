Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Muneca, Maple and Moultrie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This week’s Waggin’ Wednesday features three dogs from the Charleston Animal Society- all ready to find their fur-ever homes.

Muneca is an old soul who enjoys the simple pleasures, whether it’s taking naps or wandering outdoors. The shelter says she doesn’t mind being around other dogs, but she can feel a little uncomfortable at first. Muneca is very quiet, and gentle and can seem a lot older than her age, which is 4 years old. The shelter says she’s just waiting for a family that will allow her to blossom and finally feel at home!

Up next is Maple, who is 7years old but is still an athletic girl who loves to play and run around. The shelter says stuffed squeaky toys are her favorite thing in the whole world, and that she carries them everywhere with her! Maple can be sassy when it comes to the doggie friends she likes, so she would do better as the only dog in her home so she could have all the love and attention just for her. She has a lot of personality and is ready to show it off!

Last but not least is Moultrie. Not pictured is his best friend Ellie who the shelter says is very close to Moultrie- and they would live if they could find a home together. The two lean on and comfort each other like true siblings making them a great addition to a family with space for a duo. They say Moultrie can be a little bit shy at first, but eventually, he will warm up and become very loving. Although high-energy dogs can sometimes overwhelm him, he does great with other dogs who are calm and allow him space. The shelter says he would prefer to have a peaceful environment to take naps and cuddle on the couch.

As the Charleston Animal Society continues to deal with an influx of large dogs, they remain overcapacity, which limits their ability to focus on more animals in need.

Due to said influx, the shelter will be waiving all influx fees for their 50 large dogs from April 5-19. All dogs are healthy, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit 2455 Remount Rd. in North Charleston. The shelter is open 12- 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekends.

