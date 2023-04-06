SC Lottery
Wet, chilly weather on the way for Easter weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dry, warm weather will quickly give way to cloudy, chilly and wet weather as we get ready to head into the weekend! We expect lots of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s inland, 70s at the beaches. Warm weather continues for one last day before a cold front sweeps through the area Friday afternoon and evening. There will be a chance of a few showers as the front moves in from the north late in the day. Cloudy and cool weather will overtake the area Friday night setting the stage for a messy Easter weekend. Rain is likely off and on Saturday with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees over the weekend. The rain chance should decrease on Sunday but we still expect a cloudy and chilly Easter Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 85.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered PM Rain. High 81.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 60.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and Cool. A Few Showers Possible. High 60.

