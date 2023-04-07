SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

4 people hurt in Isle of Palms shooting

Isle of Palms Police have confirmed four people were shot behind the Sea Cabins on the Isle of Palms Friday evening.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Police confirmed there was a shooting on Isle of Palms Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting behind Sea Cabins. EMS took four people to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Summerville Police Department are assisting the Isle of Palms Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

It is unclear if police have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female Great White Shark got stranded in the Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department...
Great White Shark washes up on SC shore, autopsy performed
Brandon Buckley, 38, of San Diego, was charged with possession, and threatened or attempted use...
Judge sets 7-figure bond for California man after Charleston airport threat
Alex Young, 2, was staying with his babysitter, Stefanie Ann Johnson on May 23, 2020. Two days...
‘He could’ve been saved’: Lowcountry family feels impact of court system backlog
Curtis Eddie Smith was released from the Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday, two days...
Accused Murdaugh conspirator Curtis Smith released from jail
Thomas Wayne Riley’s bond was set at $80,000 at a Thursday hearing at the Calhoun County...
Bond set for Lowcountry pool contractor accused of scamming

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes IOP Connector
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Crash closes IOP Connector
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police confirm shooting on Isle of Palms
The East Cooper Medical Center partnered with Bella Baby Photography to deliver special newborn...
Newborns at Mount Pleasant hospital pose for Easter photo shoot