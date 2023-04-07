4 people hurt in Isle of Palms shooting
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Police confirmed there was a shooting on Isle of Palms Friday afternoon.
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting behind Sea Cabins. EMS took four people to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Summerville Police Department are assisting the Isle of Palms Police Department.
Shooting just happened at Isle of Palms pic.twitter.com/FtZZm0qXyJ— Morsyn (@morsyn69) April 7, 2023
The investigation is ongoing.
It is unclear if police have anyone in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
